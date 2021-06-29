Varsho went 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 7-1 loss to St. Louis.
Since Carson Kelly (wrist) landed on the injured list, Varsho has started five of eight games while Stephen Vogt started the other three. Varsho is batting .118 (2-for-17) as a fill-in starter, but the Diamondbacks season is more about developing young talent than results. He may get the bulk of starts until Kelly returns, which is expected after the All-Star break.
