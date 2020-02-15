Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Will log outfield time
Varsho will play outfield in addition to catcher during big-league camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The majority of Varsho's reps will come at catcher, but the Diamondbacks want to get a look at him in the outfield. The 23-year-old prospect, who played some center field at the end of the Double-A season in 2019, could be needed at the MLB level in 2020. As such, manager Torey Lovullo wants to prepare him if the team needs an outfielder: "How we sold it to him is, 'We don't know where your first big-league appearance is going to be. It could be in the outfield; it could be behind the plate. Why not add some things to your tool belt to get you here as fast as possible?'" The organization feels he's a good enough athlete to handle the outfield -- he stole 21 bases last year -- and was pleased with how Varsho looked in the outfield.
