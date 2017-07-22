Diamondbacks' David Carpenter: Latches on with D-Backs
Carpenter signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday and was assigned to Double-A Jackson.
The right-handed reliever -- who made 15 appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake as a member of the Angels' organization last season -- owns a 3.66 career ERA over 218 major-league games, though he hasn't appeared in one since a short stint with the Nationals in 2015. Carpenter serves as organizational depth for the D-Backs at this point and faces an uphill battle towards getting another shot in the big leagues.
