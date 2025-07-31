Hagaman was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Thursday along with Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt in exchange for Merrill Kelly, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Hagaman, a fourth-round pick last year, is the clear third piece in this deal behind Drake and Bratt. Hagaman didn't pitch after getting drafted last year and missed the first two months this year recovering from internal brace procedure. He is old for the level, but the 22-year-old righty has a 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 16 strikeouts through 15.1 innings at Single-a.