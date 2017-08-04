Hernandez struck out the lone batter he faced to collect his first hold as a member of the Diamondbacks in the team's 10-8 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Hernandez entered the contest in the top of the seventh inning after starter Zack Greinke was pulled upon allowing the first batter of the inning, Javier Baez, to reach base on an infield single. Though Baez was able to steal second off Hernandez, the reliever got the job done in his team debut, striking out Ben Zobrist before giving way to Andrew Chafin. While Hernandez was used for matchup purposes Thursday, he seems more likely to make full-inning appearances more often than not with his new team, likely forming a key part of the bridge to closer Fernando Rodney.