Diamondbacks' David Hernandez: Dealt to Arizona
Hernandez was traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Luis Madero, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The veteran reliever has put together a career year with the Angels this season, producing a 2.23 ERA and a 37:8 K:BB in 36.1 innings pitched. Hernandez should see plenty of high-leverage innings in his new home, although save opportunities may be hard to come by with Fernando Rodney and Archie Bradley likely ahead of him in the pecking order for ninth-inning duties.
