Diamondbacks' David Hernandez: Gets rare save
Hernandez came in to record the final out of the ninth inning Saturday against the Cubs, nailing down his first save of the year.
The Diamondbacks had a 6-0 lead heading into the ninth inning, but closer Fernando Rodney was still summoned and he failed to finish the inning, creating a save situation for Hernandez in the process. This was a one-off opportunity for Hernandez, who has not given up a run in four innings since joining the Diamondbacks a couple weeks ago.
