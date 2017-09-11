Hernandez worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless eighth inning en route to his 17th hold of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Hernandez has been on a roll lately, turning in scoreless outings in 10 of his last 11 appearances. He worked as the primary setup man to Archie Bradley on Sunday with closer Fernando Rodney receiving the afternoon off, but when all three players are available, Hernandez probably ranks third on the bullpen depth chart.