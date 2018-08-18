Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent due to illness Friday
Manager Torey Luvollo indicated after the contest Friday that Peralta's absence was due to illness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta sat for the first time during the month of August on Friday, and for good reason. The left fielder has posted a .400/.459/.818 batting line with six home runs over 13 contests on the month and will likely be slotted back into the starting nine as soon as he's feeling well enough to do so.
