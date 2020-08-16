Peralta went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Peralta pushed his hitting streak to five games and has posted four multi-hit games in that stretch, including three in a row. The veteran outfielder is slashing a blistering .404/.462/.553 with a 1.015 OPS, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 47 at-bats this month.