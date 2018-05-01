Peralta (hand) is available from the bench Tuesday against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Peralta reported that his hand is feeling better and that he was hoping to play Tuesday night, but the team decided to give him the day to rest. Although Peralta looks to be close to returning, Daniel Descalso will start in left field and hit leadoff Tuesday night.

