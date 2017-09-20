Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Available off bench Tuesday
Manager Torey Lovullo reported that Peralta's right quad is "feeling good" and that he'll be available off the bench during Tuesday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta was removed from Monday's game with quad tightness and was subsequently withheld from the starting lineup Tuesday. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, the injury isn't deemed serious and the left fielder could be back in action as soon as Tuesday evening, if needed.
