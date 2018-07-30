Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Available to pinch hit
Peralta (shoulder) will be available off the bench during Monday's game against the Rangers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta was able to take some swings in the batting cage and remarked that his injured shoulder felt better following the session. Even if he doesn't appear in Monday's contest, there's a good chance Peralta will be back in action Tuesday.
