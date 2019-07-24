Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back from IL
The Diamondbacks reinstated Peralta (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He isn't included in the lineup for the Diamondbacks' series finale with the Orioles, however.
As anticipated, Peralta received the green light to return from the IL after playing in two rehab games for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate and experiencing no setbacks with his inflamed right shoulder. Since his final rehab appearance came Tuesday, the Diamondbacks likely just wanted to avoid having Peralta make starts on back-to-back days, but he'll be available in a pinch-hitting role Wednesday in his return to the active roster. Expect Peralta to rejoin the starting nine Friday in Miami and take back an everyday role moving forward, resulting in the likes of Jarrod Dyson and Tim Locastro losing out on at-bats.
