Peralta (hand) is back in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, batting leadoff and playing left field.

Peralta missed the past two games due to hand soreness, but it seems like the time off was just what the doctor ordered. He'll resume his normal perch atop the batting order as he looks to build upon his strong .909 OPS he currently holds.

