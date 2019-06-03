Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in action
Peralta (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Peralta was sent to the shelf May 22 due to right AC joint inflammation, but he's ready to roll after receiving a cortisone injection and seeing at-bats in extended spring training games. With a right-hander set to take the mound Monday evening for the Dodgers (Walker Buehler), expect Peralta to be right back in the starting nine.
