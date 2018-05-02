Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in lineup Wednesday
Peralta (hand) is leading off and playing left field Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Peralta exited Monday's game early after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but he'll wind up missing just one game as a result. He'll resume his normal role in the Diamondbacks' lineup as he looks to build upon his .299 batting average to start the season.
