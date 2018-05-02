Peralta (hand) is leading off and playing left field Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Peralta exited Monday's game early after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but he'll wind up missing just one game as a result. He'll resume his normal role in the Diamondbacks' lineup as he looks to build upon his .299 batting average to start the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories