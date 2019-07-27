Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in starting lineup
Peralta started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
This marked Peralta's first start since returning from a three-week stay on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. He was activated Wednesday and pinch hit during that game.
