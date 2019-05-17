Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in starting nine
Peralta (shoulder) is starting in left field and batting third Friday against the Giants.
Peralta exited Wednesday's matchup with tightness in his right trapezius, but as expected, he won't miss any time due to the issue. The 31-year-old has hit safely in seven of his past eight contests, collecting four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.
