Peralta remains without a timetable for a return after an MRI revealed Monday that he's dealing with right shoulder inflammation, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo didn't provide much of an update on Peralta, and he's yet to reveal a timetable for the outfielder's return. He did note that he's unsure if Peralta will be able to play again this season, per Morin.