Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Peralta two-out, first-inning blast off Trevor Williams provided all the run support the Diamondbacks pitching staff would need on the afternoon as Arizona cruised to a four-game series sweep. The home run was Peralta's 15th of the season, besting his total from last season in more than 270 fewer plate appearances. One of several Diamondbacks who endured a rough May during the team's slide down the NL West standings, Peralta has certainly made amends during the current month, as he maintains a 1.097 OPS through 21 June contests.