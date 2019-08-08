Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Big series versus Phillies
Peralta went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.
Peralta reached base four times on the night, with reliever Ranger Suarez also nailing him with a pitch in the eighth inning. The beaning put the finishing touches on a productive three-game series for Peralta, who collected nine total bases and five RBI while starting each contest.
