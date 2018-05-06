Peralta went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Astros.

Peralta crushed his sixth home run of the season off Charlie Morton in the second inning on Saturday. He had been in a prolonged slump prior to this strong performance, having recorded just one hit in his past 13 at-bats. Despite that stretch, he is still hitting .296/.394/.528 for the season and has produced strong counting stats in 108 at-bats.