Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI during Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Rockies.

The 32-year-old came up with the bases loaded and Arizona leading by one during the seventh inning, and he came through with a bases-clearing double to provide some breathing room. Peralta has a .308/.378/.431 slash line with one home run and 14 RBI through 19 games this season.