Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clears fences
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday.
Peralta sent one into the right-field seats off David Hernandez to bring the Diamondbacks within three, but they'd eventually go on to lose. Peralta now has 20 big flies during an underrated season with a .302/.357/.524 slash in 457 plate appearances.
