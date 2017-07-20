Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clubs ninth homer Wednesday
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.
The homer was his ninth of the season, and Peralta is now hitting .375 (12-for-32) over the course of an eight-game hitting streak with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and five RBI. With the newly acquired J.D. Martinez making his Diamondbacks debut Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo reconfigured the lineup, bumping Peralta from the two hole to the leadoff spot as he and A.J. Pollock swapped places. Peralta's performance Wednesday certainly seemed to validate the switch, so he should continue to receive more opportunities atop the lineup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces three hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits bench Wednesday against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...