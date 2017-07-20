Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

The homer was his ninth of the season, and Peralta is now hitting .375 (12-for-32) over the course of an eight-game hitting streak with a home run, a stolen base, four runs and five RBI. With the newly acquired J.D. Martinez making his Diamondbacks debut Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo reconfigured the lineup, bumping Peralta from the two hole to the leadoff spot as he and A.J. Pollock swapped places. Peralta's performance Wednesday certainly seemed to validate the switch, so he should continue to receive more opportunities atop the lineup.