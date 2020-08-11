Peralta went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-8 win over Colorado.

Peralta drove in a run in both the third and fourth innings, bringing him to 11 RBI for the season. He later smacked a double in the eighth inning for his first extra-base hit in the last five games. The 32-year-old outfielder owns a .304/.375/.429 slash line.