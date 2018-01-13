Peralta agreed to a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Injuries cost Peralta most of 2016, but he stayed on the field last season and chipped in enough across the board to finish as a top-50 fantasy outfielder. He hit lefties at a career-best .269 clip, and seems likely to play every day and bat high in the order for the Diamondbacks again in 2018.