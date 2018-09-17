Peralta went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Astros.

Peralta tied the game up at 1-1 in the sixth inning, when he took Justin Verlander deep for his 28th home run of the season. Though his 576 plate appearances are just one fewer than his total from 2017, Peralta has shockingly doubled his home-run output. The installation of the humidor at Chase Field has done nothing to dampen Peralta's output in Arizona, where the outfielder has swatted half of his long balls while slashing a spectacular .349/.399/.600 (155 wRC+).