Peralta went 4-for-7 with a pair of solo home runs and a double Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.

Both of Peralta's blasts came in clutch situations, with the first homer coming in the ninth inning and cutting Arizona's deficit to one run and the second long ball giving the Diamondbacks a walkoff win. In addition to vaulting the Diamondbacks ahead of the Dodgers for the NL West lead, Peralta's home runs established a new personal-best total (19) in the category.