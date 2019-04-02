Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Continues hot start
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 10-3 victory over the Padres on Monday.
Peralta hit just .191 in spring training but he's left that behind him to start the regular season as he bumped his average up to .417 through 24 at-bats with this three-hit effort. He's coming off a rock-solid 2018 campaign that saw him slash .293/.352/.516 with a career-high 30 homers, and he looked poised for a similarly productive campaign at the outset of 2019.
