Peralta went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.

Peralta has served as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man in four of the last six games, batting 8-for-18 with two home runs and two doubles in that role. In light of Peralta's success atop the lineup thus far along with former leadoff hitter A.J. Pollock's 3-for-5, four-RBI performance out of the two hole Monday, it's not expected that manager Torey Lovullo will tweak the batting order again anytime soon.