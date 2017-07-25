Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Continues to shine in leadoff spot
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 10-2 win over the Braves.
Peralta has served as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man in four of the last six games, batting 8-for-18 with two home runs and two doubles in that role. In light of Peralta's success atop the lineup thus far along with former leadoff hitter A.J. Pollock's 3-for-5, four-RBI performance out of the two hole Monday, it's not expected that manager Torey Lovullo will tweak the batting order again anytime soon.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits leadoff homer in Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against righty Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clubs ninth homer Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces three hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hits bench Wednesday against lefty•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...