Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Could return Monday
Peralta (shoulder) could be activated off the 10-day injured list as early as Monday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo indicated Peralta may not require a minor-league rehab stint since he's been hitting in extended spring training games over the last couple days, so a Monday return would line up with that development. An activation later in the week would still make sense with Lovullo also saying the team won't rush him back. Peralta has been out since May 22 with right AC joint inflammation.
