Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Cranks 14th homer Wednesday
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.
His leadoff shot to begin the game started a trend, as the two teams ended up combining for a Petco-record nine homers on the night. Peralta now has 14 home runs on the season but this was his first since Aug. 18, leaving him with some work to do if he wants to match or top his previous career high of 17.
