Peralta went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Arizona's 6-2 loss to Colorado on Friday.

The outfielder was the only one to get to Colorado starter German Marquez, who he touched up with a two-run blast in the first inning. It was Peralta's 29th long ball of the season, which is more than double the total he put up a season ago when he hit 14. He's also boasting a robust .295/.352/.517 slash line over 532 at-bats.

