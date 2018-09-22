Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Cranks 29th homer
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Arizona's 6-2 loss to Colorado on Friday.
The outfielder was the only one to get to Colorado starter German Marquez, who he touched up with a two-run blast in the first inning. It was Peralta's 29th long ball of the season, which is more than double the total he put up a season ago when he hit 14. He's also boasting a robust .295/.352/.517 slash line over 532 at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Connects on 26th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Notches three hits in series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench vs. lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homer, steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...