Peralta went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss against the Giants.

Excluding Christian Walker, who went 4-for-4, the Diamondbacks offense went 3-for-29 against Giants pitching -- Peralta supplied one of the two runs scored with an RBI double to right that scored Walker in the top of the fourth. Peralta has been one of the most productive bats in the Arizona lineup of late, hitting .378 with a .404 on-base percentage in his last 11 games.