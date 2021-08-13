Peralta went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a strikeout in a 12-3 triumph over San Diego on Thursday.

Peralta launched a 418-foot home run off Yu Darvish in the third to cap a five-run inning and tacked on an additional run in the eighth. It was the outfielder's sixth home run of the campaign and his first extra-base hit since a homer on July 28, though he's slashing a dismal .190/.190/.333 in nine August games.