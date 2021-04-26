Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the 7-0 win over the Braves on Sunday.

Peralta was quiet in game one of the double header, but came up big in game two with a home run off Drew Smyly in the first inning to lengthen the Diamondbacks' lead. This was Peralta's second home run in three games. The outfielder hit below the mendoza line in the first two weeks of the season before heating up, batting .375 in his last eight games.