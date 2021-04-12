Peralta went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Reds.
The 33-year-old smacked a three-run shot off Jose De Leon in the third inning, his first of the season. Peralta is slashing .189./.250/.405 as he looks to build off his impressive 2020 season.
