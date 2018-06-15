Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crushes two home runs
Peralta went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs Thursday against the Mets.
Peralta continued his power surge, and his two home runs pushed his season total to 14. The first came against left-hander Jason Vargas, notable because Peralta entered Thursday's game hitting just .216/.284/.324 in 74 at-bats against southpaws this season. He has shown a surprising amount of pop at the plate as he is only three home runs away from matching his career-best mark of 17 in a season.
