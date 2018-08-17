Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Friday
Peralta will head to the bench for Friday's contest against the Padres.
Peralta will sit for the first time in the month of August, with Jon Jay starting in his place. Since his last day off, the outfielder has been on a tear, hitting .400 with six homers and a 1.277 OPS in 13 games.
