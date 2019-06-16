Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta started all 12 games since coming off the injured list June 3, so he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. The 31-year-old has struggled since being activated with a .208/.296/.417 slash line in 48 at-bats. Tim Locastro is starting in left field for the Diamondbacks in his absence.