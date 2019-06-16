Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Sunday
Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta started all 12 games since coming off the injured list June 3, so he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. The 31-year-old has struggled since being activated with a .208/.296/.417 slash line in 48 at-bats. Tim Locastro is starting in left field for the Diamondbacks in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Posts three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Has first hits since return•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to action•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Back in action•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Could return Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: May not require rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...