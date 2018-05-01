Peralta was diagnosed with a right hand contusion and is considered day-to-day following his early departure from the Diamondbacks' 8-5 victory over the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Peralta was initially diagnosed with a wrist injury after being struck by a Tony Cingrani pitch during a seventh-inning at-bat, but manager Torey Lovullo clarified afterwards that X-rays on the outfielder's wrist returned negative and noted that the injury occurred higher up on his hand. It qualifies as fortunate news for Peralta, given that he required surgery in 2016 to stabilize his right wrist. The Diamondbacks will presumably check back on Peralta's condition early Tuesday before determining his status for the game later in the evening.