Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Dealing with hand contusion
Peralta was diagnosed with a right hand contusion and is considered day-to-day following his early departure from the Diamondbacks' 8-5 victory over the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta was initially diagnosed with a wrist injury after being struck by a Tony Cingrani pitch during a seventh-inning at-bat, but manager Torey Lovullo clarified afterwards that X-rays on the outfielder's wrist returned negative and noted that the injury occurred higher up on his hand. It qualifies as fortunate news for Peralta, given that he required surgery in 2016 to stabilize his right wrist. The Diamondbacks will presumably check back on Peralta's condition early Tuesday before determining his status for the game later in the evening.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves game after getting plunked•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Knocks two homers Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records two doubles•
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...