Peralta left Saturday's game in the seventh inning with tightness in his neck and back, MLB.com reports.

The team's primary focus is obviously next week's wild-card game, but both Peralta and manager Torey Lovullo expect the 30-year-old will be fine to start Sunday's regular-season finale. Peralta doubled twice before exiting the game and is now up to 48 extra-base hits for the season. He's established himself as the Diamondbacks' everyday leadoff hitter.