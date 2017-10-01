Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Dealing with neck and back tightness
Peralta left Saturday's game in the seventh inning with tightness in his neck and back, MLB.com reports.
The team's primary focus is obviously next week's wild-card game, but both Peralta and manager Torey Lovullo expect the 30-year-old will be fine to start Sunday's regular-season finale. Peralta doubled twice before exiting the game and is now up to 48 extra-base hits for the season. He's established himself as the Diamondbacks' everyday leadoff hitter.
