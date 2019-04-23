Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 12-4 win over the Pirates.

Peralta delivered a key hit during a seven-run uprising in the seventh inning, clearing the bases with a triple and giving the Diamondbacks a lead they would preserve for the win. The 31-year-old outfielder hasn't stopped hitting since Opening Day. He's hit safely in 21 of 23 games and ranks 13th in MLB with a .340 average.