Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers three-hit performance
Peralta went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
It was a productive first day atop the lineup for Peralta, who is expected to receive the bulk of his starts out of the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching. With a career high of eight steals over his previous four seasons in the majors, Peralta shouldn't see much regular involvement on the basepaths, but he'll likely continue to pile up runs while A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt slot directly behind him in the order.
