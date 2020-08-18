Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 4-3 win over Oakland.

Peralta struck his second long ball of the season in the third inning, then plated Nick Ahmed in the ninth with a walkoff single. Peralta is one of several formerly-cold Arizona hitters to heat up in recent weeks. He was hitting .182 after 10 games, but Peralta has gone 22-for-50 (.440) with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI over the last 13 games.