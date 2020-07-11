Peralta started wearing eyeglasses a month ago, then changed to contact lenses for Friday's workout, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta felt he wasn't seeing the ball clearly, so he donned the specs and noticed a difference. However, the glasses he wore Thursday made him dizzy, so he switched to contact lenses and plans to stick with those through the season.
