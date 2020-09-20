Peralta went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.
Peralta's hit well during September, going 17-for-56 with three home runs. He's one of a core of Diamondbacks that play regularly while the organization evaluates its younger talent. Saturday's lineup featured three rookies and two second-year players that combined to go 1-for-14, with three walks and a sacrifice fly. Six members of the lineup were hitting below .200, including struggling regular Eduardo Escobar (.190). It's not a good environment for a player's double to turn to into an RBI or a run scored.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes deep, racks up three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of Friday's lineup•