Peralta went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Peralta's hit well during September, going 17-for-56 with three home runs. He's one of a core of Diamondbacks that play regularly while the organization evaluates its younger talent. Saturday's lineup featured three rookies and two second-year players that combined to go 1-for-14, with three walks and a sacrifice fly. Six members of the lineup were hitting below .200, including struggling regular Eduardo Escobar (.190). It's not a good environment for a player's double to turn to into an RBI or a run scored.

