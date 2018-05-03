Peralta (hand) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks held Peralta out of the lineup Tuesday after he was struck on the hand by a pitch a day earlier, but he was still able to make a pinch-hitting appearance off the bench. As expected, the outfielder was back in the lineup Wednesday and turned in a solid performance on a night when the Arizona bats were otherwise quieted. Peralta, who owns a .393 on-base percentage on the season, will continue to act as the Diamondbacks' primary leadoff man against both right- and left-handed pitching.